From burial to ashes: How bodies are disposed of

Audio By Vocalize

Cremation is another common method. It uses high heat to reduce the body to bone fragments and ash, which are then processed into a fine powder. [File, Standard]

In recent days, hospitals, including Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), have announced plans to dispose of unclaimed bodies if families do not come forward to identify and collect them.

KNH said it will dispose of more than 450 bodies if they remain uncollected within seven days of the notice. The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, on the other hand, has issued a 21-day notice.

Under Kenyan law, human remains can be disposed of through burial, cremation, or entombment.

The Kenya Law Reform Commission defines burial as the act of interring a body in the ground. This can include mass burials, in which multiple bodies are buried in a single location.

Entombment involves placing a body in an enclosed structure rather than directly in the ground. This may include mausoleums, family crypts, or sealed chambers.

Cremation is another common method. It uses high heat to reduce the body to bone fragments and ash, which are then processed into a fine powder.

There are other methods of body disposal, but they are not widely used or legally recognised in Kenya.

One is a natural or green burial, which avoids embalming chemicals and non-biodegradable materials. The body is placed in a biodegradable coffin or shroud and allowed to decompose naturally.

Another is alkaline hydrolysis, also known as aquamation or water cremation. It uses water and chemicals to break down soft tissue, leaving bone material that is later processed into powder. It uses less energy than traditional cremation.

Natural organic reduction, or human composting, involves placing the body in a container with organic materials such as wood chips and straw. Microbes break it down into nutrient-rich soil over several weeks, which can be used for conservation or farming.

Finally, body donation allows individuals to donate their remains to medical schools or forensic science institutions for education and research. After use, the remains are typically cremated and returned to the family.