Sh10.7b puzzle: Intrigues into the decade-long court battle for the soul of Dusit D2 property

Behind the polished façade of Nairobi’sDusitD2complex lies adecade-longlegal war that has ballooned from a Sh703 millionpropertydispute into aSh10.7billionbattlethreatening to swallow the landmark Riversideproperty.
Eight years before the January 15, 2019 terror attack, Synergy Industrial Credit Limited came into Cape Holdings Limited’s life.
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