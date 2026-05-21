Prime suspect in Rachel Wandeto's murder detained for ten days

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Gospel singer Rachael Muthoni Wandeto at the Kenyatta National Hospital. [Courtesy]

Police have been allowed to detain Josiah Njeru Njiru, the suspect in the murder of gospel singer Rachael Muthoni Wandeto, for 10 days as they investigate the death.

Makadara Resident Magistrate Juma Maiya denied the investigators the 21-days they had sought and directed that he be detained at Kilimani Police Station pending completion of investigations.

Njiru was presented before the Magistrate Maiya by detectives from the Homicide Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Thursday, May 21, where they said they needed more time to probe the matter before preferring charges against him.

In the supporting affidavit, Chief Inspector Raphael Wanjohi claimed Wandeto was lured from her home in Mwiki on May 15, 2026, before she was attacked and doused with a flammable liquid.

She was found unconscious and rushed to Uzima Uhai Hospital.

“That after the incident, the assailant left the scene and the victim, Rachael Wandeto, was later rescued and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition,” the investigator said.

Wandeto suffered 70 percent burns and died on May 18.

Wanjohi said investigators need more time to retrieve CCTV footage from the area where the attack occurred and record statements from witnesses.

He said Njiru, a taxi driver, went into hiding after the incident sparked public outrage. Detectives later established that he was the last person to contact Wandeto and had shared his location near her residence on the night of the attack, despite not living in the area.

The investigator also said detectives need time to conduct forensic analysis on ID cards, mobile phones, documents and clothing believed to be linked to the murder.

“That due to the political direction this matter has taken, the safety of the respondent can’t be fully guaranteed if he is not in custody.”

He added that call data records show Njiru had frequently visited the area where the attack occurred over the past three months. Some witnesses, he said, may fear giving statements if the suspect is released.

Wanjohi further told the court that the suspect is a flight risk and investigators require more time to obtain DNA samples for comparison with other exhibits.

“The investigating team requires time to incorporate forensic teams to conduct scene reconstruction,” he said.

He was arrested yesterday in connection with Wandeto’s attack and murder.