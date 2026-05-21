Ruto issues 33,000 title deeds in Coast tour, pledges 200,000 more

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President William Ruto issue a title deed to a local in Mombasa on May 21, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

President William Ruto has issued more than 33,000 title deeds to residents drawn from Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Taita-Taveta counties.

Addressing residents at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa on his five-day development tour of the Coast region on Thursday said this is a major push to resolve long-standing land ownership disputes.

The titles covered parcels in Kilifi/Weru Ranch, Mwele Simakeni, Msabaha, Ka Dzandani, Wachu Kordentu and Ronge Juu Registration Unit in an exercise aimed at ending historical squatters’ challenges.

“Today, we are here to address the challenge of squatters citizens who live in fear of eviction,” said the President adding that the government is committed to delivering ownership rights.

Ruto said Kenya has issued 1.5 million title deeds nationwide in three years with 381,000 at the Coast and announced 200,000 more will be processed within 90 days benefiting over one million residents.

He directed the Ministry of Lands to accelerate adjudication and sub-division noting ongoing processes in Ronge Juu and other areas to finalize documentation for thousands of families.

President William Ruto emphasized that land should be a source of prosperity not conflict while leaders including Kindiki Joho Mvurya Kingi and governors hailed the initiative as transformative.

President William Ruto further noted that ongoing negotiations with landowners have enabled peaceful resolution of disputes without prolonged court battles in several areas.

He urged county governments to support the programme by fast-tracking planning and enforcement of land policies while assuring residents of continued government backing.

The President said the Coast tour would continue to prioritize development projects including infrastructure water and healthcare alongside land reforms aimed at improving livelihoods across the region.

The President also unveiled a Sh3.8 billion compensation plan for absentee landlords to facilitate settlement of squatters across the Coast region. He said the initiative will ensure dignity and stability for families while unlocking economic opportunities through secure land tenure and investment.

Leaders present reiterated that the programme is addressing decades of unresolved land disputes in the region. The Coast region has for decades faced complex land ownership disputes rooted in colonial history absentee landlords and delayed adjudication processes leaving thousands of families without formal documentation.

The government says it is accelerating registration and adjudication to correct historical injustices and promote investment and development across affected counties.