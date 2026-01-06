Grade Nine student defiled, killed in Mbita

The body of the girl was removed to Mbita Sub-County Hospital morgue pending postmortem. [File, Standard]

Residents of Chamakowa village in Homa Bay County are reeling in shock after a Grade Nine student was defiled and murdered.

The student identified as Phedona Ochieng’ was killed by unknown people in Kasgunga East Location, iMbita sub-county.

The body of the 17-year-old girl was recovered in a bush near her parents’ home.

Kasgunga Central Sub-location Assistant Chief Elisha Orwa said the girl left home on Monday at 11am to grind maize at posho mill in the village.

Her parents got worried after she failed to return home.

“The girl took too long to return home because grinding maize ought to have taken her less than one hour. They thought she might have gone somewhere to stay with a boyfriend or visit a relative,” Orwa said.

This prompted the family and neighbours to start looking for her.

The search team stumbled on spilt maize, shopping bags and a handkerchief believed to belong to the girl in a bush, prompting them to move further in the area in the hope of finding her.

At about 11 pm, they found the body, which had visible injuries and signs of defilement.

“It was not clear when and how she went into the bush, but her body was found there with injuries,” Orwa said.

Mbita Sub-county Police Commander Nathan Sanya said they have launched investigations into the incident.

“We condole with the family and I assure them that we will arrest the people who killed the girl. Our DCI officers are on the matter,” Sanya said.

He urged residents to volunteer information to the police that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“I call on residents to divulge any information regarding this incident to security officers in the area,” Sanya said.

The body was removed to Mbita Sub-county Hospital Morgue pending postmortem.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo condemned the incident and called for the arrest of the suspects.

“I call on investigative agencies to act swiftly to arrest people who committed the heinous act. Let stern measures be taken against them to avert future incidents of this nature,” she said.

The girl was expected to join a senior school.