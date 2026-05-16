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How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts

By David Odongo | May. 16, 2026
FKF President Hussein Mohammed (left) when appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism over the federation’s ongoing governance issues on May 5, 2026.[Facebook]

 A bitter power struggle within the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has exploded into a full-blown criminal investigation, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) scrutinising allegations of financial mismanagement, procurement irregularities and abuse of office against the federation’s top leadership.

 The alleged loss of millions comes as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating a suspected scandal involving payment of Sh42 million for African Nations Championship (CHAN) insurance.

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