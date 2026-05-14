KEHPHPU condemns brutal killing of public health officer in Bungoma county

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The late Pascal Wakafura was a public health officer at Bungoma county . [File/Courtsey]

The Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU) has condemned the brutal killing of a public health practitioner in Bungoma County.

In a statement, the union expressed outrage over the murder of Pascal Wakafura, a dedicated Public Health Officer based in the county.

“The KEHPHPU expresses its deepest outrage and strongly condemns the murder of our colleague, Pascal Wakafura, a dedicated Public Health Officer based in Bungoma County,” the statement read.

The union said the killing of Wakafura, 38, a senior officer, has sparked urgent calls for justice and enhanced security for civil servants.

Wakafura was attacked on the evening of Monday, May 11, 2026, shortly after arriving at his home in the Forest View area along the Musikoma-Bumula Road. He was reportedly ambushed at his gate, and neighbours later found his body lying in a pool of blood while his vehicle engine was still running.

Speaking on behalf of the union, National Secretary General and CEO Brown Ashira described the incident as a major blow to the public health fraternity.

“The public health fraternity is in deep mourning. We condemn this heinous act of cowardice in the strongest terms possible. Pascal was a committed professional who served the people of Bungoma with distinction.

“This is not just an attack on an individual, but an attack on the entire public health workforce that works tirelessly to protect our communities,” said Ashira.

The union called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the police to fast-track investigations and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“We call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Inspector General of Police to expedite investigations and bring the perpetrators of this barbaric act to justice immediately. We also demand that the Ministry of Interior and National Administration address the rising insecurity in Bungoma County. The government must ensure the safety of public health officers, who are often targeted due to the sensitive nature of their enforcement duties,” he noted.

KEHPHPU further pledged solidarity with Wakafura’s family, saying the union would continue pushing for justice.

“We urge all our members to remain vigilant and call for calm as we allow the authorities to conduct their investigations,” read part of the statement signed by Ashira on behalf of the KEHPHPU leadership.