Uproar as Public Health officer is killed.

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Bungoma County Referral Hospital. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Angry residents of Musikoma in Kanduyi, Bungoma County, have protested the murder of a Public Health officer identified as Pascal Wakafura.

‎The deceased was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants shortly after arriving at his Nambaya home, where he was murdered in cold blood.

‎A relative, Centrine Tunduli, said that as a family, they were also demanding speedy investigations and justice for their kin.

‎Godwin Wafura, the deceased brother, said he received the sad news about the murder of his sibling at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

"He hooted the car and packed his vehicle and even closed the gate. When he was getting into the house, he was attacked by armed robbers. He screamed out for help as he wrestled the robbers; unfortunately, he was overwhelmed by the attackers, who beat him with an object on the neck. He succumbed to injuries."

‎According to Wafura, the assailants did not steal anything from the deceased, as his phone was in his pocket while the vehicle was safely parked at the parking lot.

‎Alarmed by the commotion, the deceased's wife called the area chief and neighbours, but the husband was lying dead by the time neighbours responded to her distress call.

‎The body was taken to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

‎Residents have called on security agents to move with speed and bring those responsible to justice.

‎They are now urging the Ministry of Interior to upgrade a local police post and fully equip it to enhance security in the region.

Musikoma has been mapped as one of the crime hot spots within Bungoma town.

‎According to Zacheaus Mwasame, a local leader, Bungoma County is witnessing a worrying pattern of insecurity and violent attacks.

"This is a young, friendly, and hardworking man whose life has been cut short senselessly. Sadly, it's becoming a normal occurrence here even as residents continue to raise serious security concerns, yet nothing is done to address their plight. A similar incident happened at Sang'alo market, and up to now, no one has been arrested. We demand actions; residents' security must be guaranteed," Mwasame noted.

‎ Musikoma Chief Alice Wasike regretted that the area has only two police posts despite its expansiveness.

‎The police posts also lack vehicles and are understaffed.

The chief condemned the incident and called upon residents to cooperate with police by volunteering information that could help investigations so that the affected family gets justice.

‎"Investigations are ongoing to establish what exactly happened and ensure those responsible are brought to book," she noted.

‎Kanduyi Member of Parliament John Makali has called on security agencies to urgently address the rising cases of insecurity in his constituency.

‎Speaking during the opening of the chief’s office at Khalaba, the legislator expressed concern over increasing incidents of harassment, attacks, and brutal killings allegedly carried out by criminal gangs targeting residents.

‎His remarks come amid growing fears and anxiety in the area following reports of bodies being discovered dumped after suspected killings by unknown assailants.

‎"The Ministry of Interior should take firm action against officers accused of negligence in the execution of their duties and deployment of more police vehicles to enhance security patrols and help curb criminal activities in the area," Makali noted.