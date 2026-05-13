Police investigator describes Samidoh nephew's death scene

A collage of the late Jeff Mwathi and DJ Fatxo. [File, Standard]

Fresh questions have emerged over the death of Jeff Mwathi, nephew of Mugithi singer Samidoh, as a senior detective gave detailed testimony at the ongoing inquest.

Testifying at the Milimani Law Courts yesterday, Chief Inspector Mureithi said there were no visible signs of force or struggle at the window through which Mwathi is alleged to have fallen on the 10th floor of an apartment in Roysambu, Nairobi, belonging to Lawrence Njuguna (DJ Faxto)