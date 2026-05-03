Mystery as parliament chef stabbed dead in Rongai

Slain Parliament chef Kamau Mungai Gathogo, who was fatally stabbed at his Ongata Rongai home as police investigate a suspected domestic altercation.[Courtesy]

Questions linger over the death of Parliament chef Kamau Mungai Gathogo, who was fatally stabbed in Ongata Rongai on April 29.

A knife, the very tool he used in his profession, is also believed to have been the weapon that ended his life. In the case now under investigation at Ongata Rongai Police Station, Mungai was stabbed at around 9pm, with police reporting a brief confrontation involving his girlfriend.