Ongata Rongai police accused of aiding land cartels

Police in Ongata Rongai are under scrutiny for allegedly colluding with suspected land cartels to grab and evict landowners from their plots.

Residents say they have lived in fear over the past year, accusing officers of acting with impunity and abusing their authority.

In the latest incident, a group of rowdy men, allegedly backed by officers from Ole Kasasi Police Station, raided the home of Isaac Kamau Karimi in Acacia Village and evicted his family in broad daylight.

Karimi, speaking during a protest at the disputed plot, said his troubles began five years ago when a fire razed his home, destroying his land documents. He reported the incident at Ole Kasasi Police Station.

He alleges that land cartels, upon learning his documents had been destroyed, colluded with land registry officials in Ngong, with police backing, to alter records and target his property.

Karimi said the situation escalated last week when over a dozen officers, accompanied by goons, allegedly demolished his house without a court order and installed a 20-foot container on the property while he was away.

He further alleged that his neighbour, Sylas Kipkosgei Tochim, was similarly targeted, with workers chased away and building materials destroyed or stolen.

The family has written to Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohamed Amin seeking intervention.

Ongata Rongai Police Commander Benjamin Kiptoo confirmed that DCI officers from Nairobi are investigating the claims.