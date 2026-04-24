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Why the State may pay Sh2 billion to heal 1982 scars

By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye | Apr. 24, 2026

Lieutenant Joseph Kariha and Henry Kamau are the latest servicemen to sue the government over brutalities that befell them after the 1982 coup.

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