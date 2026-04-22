Court suspends TVETA order to close KIM

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The Kenya Institute of Management. [File Courtesy]

The High Court in Nairobi has frozen vocational training regulator’s decision to terminate Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) operating license.

In his orders, Justice William Musyoka ordered that the Technical and Vocational Education Training Authority (TVETA)’s directive should not take further action until the application filed by the higher learning institution is heard and determined.

“I have seen read and considered the certificate of urgency, the ex parte chamber summons, the statutory statement and the verifying affidavit, all dated April 26, 2026, together with the annextures. I hereby grant leave, in terms of prayers 2, 3 and 4 of the ex parte chamber summons,” ruled Justice Musyoka.

In the case, KIM argued that thousands of its students will be left in the cold following TVETA’s decision.

According to the institution, there are more than 70,000 Kenyans who have graduated from its programs since inception in 1954 and there are at least 10,000 students currently in its campuses.

The school’s head of shared services Raymond Mwangi told the court that it had complied with all the requirements by authority.He said that they were shocked to find a notice that the institution ought to be closed.

According to him, KIM’s management expected to have the accreditation renewed until 2031.

He asserted that the move by TVETA was malicious and without consultations.

“Respondent then proceeded to maliciously issue an alarming public notice in which it warned the members of public that any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education or professional advancement, yet up until the notice the respondent admits that the applicant was accredited,” said Mwangi.

He argued that TVETA acted as the prosecutor, the judge, the jury and the executioner in the who process as it did not give KIM an opportunity to be heard.

According to Mwangi, the authority’s move failed the constitutional test as its failure to accredit the institution this year could not apply backwards. He stated that in 2018, TVETA had issued it with the compliance certificate, hence, it could not invalidate its certificates.

“Although until 20th April 2026 the Applicant was accredited by the Respondent as a TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) institution, the applicant’s objects and business extends beyond the scope of Technical and Vocational Training and the applicant’s provide the following additional services not regulated or under the purview of the respondent,” he stated.

After the High Court order KIM chief executive officer Muriithi Ndegwa announced the resumption of operations.

“All academic programs have resumed across all campuses. Corporate trainings, membership, Company of the Year Awards and administrative functions as usual,” said Ndegwa in a statement.