AG calls for technology knowledge among investigative agencies

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AG Dorcas Oduor launches Legal Aid Centre at Nakuru Main Prison. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Attorney General (AG), Dorcas Oduor, has emphasised the importance of enhancing and adopting technology in investigations.

Odour insisted on the need for investigators to embrace and use technology to solve cases.

She was speaking at Nakuru Main Prison during the launch of the Legal Aid Centre, the fourth in the country, which is a form of firming of the principle that justice must be accessible, inclusive, and humane. ‎(L) PS for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs Judy Pareno, AG Dorcas Oduor and Correctional Services PS Salome Beacco at the Legal Aid Centre launch, Nakuru Main Prison. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The AG was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs Judy Pareno, Correctional Services PS Dr Salome Beacco, Commissioner of Prisons Patrick Mwiti, Justice Julius Nangea, among other officials.

“Technology is at the centre of people’s lives, we must also know that technology is actually making more complex investigations, and prosecution of offences,” she added.

The normal defences, she said, will fall under a by the way, as the technology will help to unravel crimes.

She said that everyone should be careful of technology such as CCTV, which has made it easier to prove a case against an offender.

“We should equip ourselves on how to use technology and CCTV recording, technology is asking from us to enhance the information we give to the people, to enable us to defend ourselves,” she added.

Legal Aid Centre. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

She explained that Legal Aid identifies a gap that not every Kenyan can access and apply the law, therefore brings it to prison to enable inmates to get informed about the law.

She said that with the Legal Aid Centre, inmates will be able to utilise and access justice, adding that women and children are mostly vulnerable when it comes to accessing justice.

She said that land matters have been a challenge for inmates serving long terms in the country, as they have continued to be deprived of their right to land.

She advised Kenyans to utilise the facility and to understand the law to be able to represent themselves when the need arises.

“When the court grants one a bail term, many people believe that title deeds are the only requirement, which is not the case; we have other requirements that can secure your appearance in court, such as payslips for civil servants, among others,” she added.

So far, she said, similar centres have been erected in Kitui, Machakos, Kibera, and Nakuru, each serving as a critical facility in the respective communities.

In Kibera, the container was placed in the precincts of the court, in Machakos, in AG offices, and in Kitui, the container is placed at the County Commissioners' office, which the AG said they want to see which of the places is a viable option for Kenyans to access justice.

Each container, she said, is powered by solar energy to ensure the continuation of services and contribution to Kenya's sustainability goals.

“We all talk of technology; the judiciary has moved fast with CTS. I’m informed that the cause list is online. Imagine someone in a village being told that her case is online and will be mentioned tomorrow, where will they go?” she said.

With the Legal Aid booths, Kenyans will be able to learn how to access courts virtually and represent themselves virtually.

The Commissioner Mwiti said that with Legal Aid, congestion in prisons will be solved by enabling inmates and remandees to access justice.