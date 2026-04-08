AG rolls out Public Trustee services on e-Citizen

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Attorney General Dorcas Oduor’s office has announced the roll-out of access to Public Trustee services in the Nairobi office through the e-Citizen platform, effective April 8, 2026.

She said the move marks a significant step in enhancing access to justice and improving service delivery digitally.

“The initiative is designed to provide a seamless, efficient and accessible platform for members of the public seeking Public Trustee services,” the statement reads in part

The onboarding of the services will provide Kenyans with real time information access, especially those in far flung areas who will no longer have to travel to Nairobi.

Some of the services offered by the Public Trustee that will now be accessed online include the administration of a deceased person’s estate.

Other services are the administration of trusts for minors, persons living with mental disability, persons who are incapable of making decisions by virtue of age, infirmity or any other reason that may be considered by the Court.

The distribution of accident compensation dues forwarded to the trustee office by various insurance service providers will also be done online.

“The Office of the Attorney General calls upon all stakeholders and the general public to embrace this digital solution as part of the ongoing efforts to modernize government services,” said the statement.

The move by the AG’s office follows a directive by President William Ruto to have all government services onboarded onto the eCitizen platform.

As of December 2025, a total of 22,510 government services from 583 agencies had been onboarded according to the Governance and Public Administration Sub-Committee, chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

By April 2025, more than 13.5 million users had registered and were using the platform against the target of 32 million adults in the country.

The Kenya Kwanza government was targeting to earn Sh1 billion daily from the platform by December 2025.