Poison at the pump? Cofek alleges sale of toxic petroleum

Cofek claims that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has turned a blind eye as retailers sell toxic fuel. [File, Standard]

Kenyans could be exposed to cancer-causing chemicals added to petrol and diesel, the High Court has been told.

Following independent tests conducted by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek), the lobby, in its new case, said the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has turned a blind eye as retailers sell toxic fuel.