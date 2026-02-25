Poison at the pump? Cofek alleges sale of toxic petroleum

Kenyans could be exposed to cancer-causing chemicals added to petrol and diesel, the High Court has been told.
Following independent tests conducted by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek), the lobby, in its new case, said the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has turned a blind eye as retailers sell toxic fuel.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight!
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…