Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Poison at the pump? Cofek alleges sale of toxic petroleum

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 17, 2026
Cofek claims that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has turned a blind eye as retailers sell toxic fuel. [File, Standard]

Kenyans could be exposed to cancer-causing chemicals added to petrol and diesel, the High Court has been told.

Following independent tests conducted by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek), the lobby, in its new case, said the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has turned a blind eye as retailers sell toxic fuel.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Toxic Petroleum COFEK Epra High Court
.

Latest Stories

The writing is on the wall for some leaders on campaign trail
The writing is on the wall for some leaders on campaign trail
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
17 mins ago
'Broad-based government' that chokes citizens' voice bad for democracy
Opinion
By Nyatundo George Oruongo
17 mins ago
Judiciary is most efficient when handling government cases
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From factory to table: How raw industrial sugar is being repackaged for the kitchen
By David Odongo and Cathrene Imuraget 17 mins ago
From factory to table: How raw industrial sugar is being repackaged for the kitchen
Experts warn Ruto's roadside directive on fuel tax cut illegal
By Macharia Kamau 17 mins ago
Experts warn Ruto's roadside directive on fuel tax cut illegal
Mirror or the lab? Judge orders DNA retest in unusual paternity battle
By Kamau Muthoni 17 mins ago
Mirror or the lab? Judge orders DNA retest in unusual paternity battle
Ruling party UDA accuses Uhuru of plotting to fund mass protests
By Okumu Modachi 17 mins ago
Ruling party UDA accuses Uhuru of plotting to fund mass protests
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved