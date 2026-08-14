Kanja oders interdiction of police officers on duty when suspects die in police custody

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered the immediate interdiction of police officers on duty when a suspect dies in custody.
This directive, he says will apply specifically to the officer recording the Occurrence Book, the cell sentry and the duty officer at the station in question.
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