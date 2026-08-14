ODM Nairobi backs Ruto for 2027 as Aladwa targets more seats

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ODM Nairobi County has backed President William Ruto’s 2027 presidential bid under the broad-based government arrangement, even as the party moves to strengthen its grassroots structures and win more elective seats across the capital.

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, ODM Nairobi County Chairman George Aladwa said the party would honour the political agreement with the Kenya Kwanza administration while maintaining and expanding its influence in Nairobi.

Aladwa said ODM’s decision to work with President Ruto’s administration was guided by national interest, political stability and the need to address the challenges facing Kenyans.

“Let me reaffirm that ODM remains committed to the broad-based government arrangement. That is where Baba, Raila Odinga left us,” Aladwa said.

He welcomed the outcome of the ODM-UDA leaders’ retreat in Naivasha earlier this week, saying the engagement demonstrated the importance of dialogue, consultation and cooperation among political leaders.

“Kenya needs leaders who can sit together, discuss the country’s challenges and find solutions. It is necessary for national unity and development,” he said.

Aladwa also criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his claims that the current government has failed, arguing that he cannot distance himself from an administration in which he served as Deputy President.

“Gachagua cannot rewrite history. He was a senior member of this administration and served as Deputy President. If he believes the government failed, he should also explain to Kenyans the role he played in that government,” Aladwa said.

He challenged leaders who served in government to take responsibility for decisions made during their tenure instead of presenting themselves as outsiders.

“You cannot be part of an administration and later present yourself as an outsider with no responsibility for its decisions,” he said.

Aladwa acknowledged that there could be shortcomings in government but said political leaders should focus on finding solutions rather than assigning blame.

“Where there are shortcomings, we should identify them and demand corrective action. But Kenyans do not need leaders whose politics is based entirely on criticism and blame. They need solutions,” he said.

On the 2027 General Election, Aladwa said ODM’s immediate priority in Nairobi is to build a stronger and more organized party capable of securing more elective seats.

“As ODM Nairobi County, our immediate task is to build a stronger party ahead of 2027. We are determined to win as many elective seats as possible in Nairobi,” he said.

He said the party would strengthen its branches, activate ward structures and mobilize supporters across the city, urging branch chairmen and grassroots officials to begin the work immediately.

“We will consolidate our traditional areas of support while expanding into areas where ODM has previously been weak,” Aladwa said.

He described Nairobi as one of the country’s most important political battlegrounds and said ODM intends to remain a dominant force in the capital.

At the presidential level, however, ODM Nairobi will mobilize support for President Ruto in line with the broad-based government agreement.

“At the same time, we recognize Nairobi’s importance in the presidential election. As part of our commitment to the broad-based government, ODM structures in Nairobi will work to ensure President William Ruto receives a strong presidential vote in the city,” Aladwa said.

He said the party’s strategy would be to protect its traditional political bases while mobilizing voters to support Ruto in the presidential contest.

“Our strategy is to ring-fence ODM’s traditional bases while mobilizing voters to support the President in the presidential contest,” he said.

Aladwa said ODM would rely on its grassroots networks, branch structures and ward leadership to translate the political agreement into votes.

He maintained that supporting Ruto for president would not amount to abandoning ODM, saying the party would continue building its structures and pursuing elective positions across Nairobi.

“This does not mean abandoning ODM. We will continue building and strengthening the party while honouring our commitments under the broad-based government,” he said.

Aladwa urged ODM branch chairmen, ward leaders and party officials to remain united, disciplined and focused as the 2027 election approaches.

“The 2027 election will be won through organization and grassroots mobilization,” he said.

He said the message from Nairobi was clear: ODM would remain strong, seek to win more seats and deliver on its commitments under the broad-based government.

“Let us organize Nairobi, consolidate our bases, win more seats and deliver on our commitments,” Aladwa said.

The remarks point to a delicate political strategy for ODM in Nairobi defending its traditional electoral strongholds and expanding its representation while simultaneously mobilizing support for President Ruto’s presidential bid under the broad-based government arrangement.