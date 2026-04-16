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Trio file petition over 'Halal' label on food products

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 16, 2026
Lawyer John Khaminwa, argues that the private classification started with meat, which retailers label as Halal, targeting Muslim consumers. [File, Standard]

A dispute over the private classification of food items in the country has landed in court.

Dennis Nthumbi, Henry Barasa and Dennis Owuor, in their case filed before the High Court, claimed that the inscription of quality marks of standard from bodies other than the government on items that Kenyans consume is not only illegal, but ends up denting Kenyans’ pockets as the cost is passed to them.

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Related Topics

Halal Products Lawyer John Khaminwa Kenya Bureau of Standards Halal Meat
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