Trio file petition over 'Halal' label on food products

A dispute over the private classification of food items in the country has landed in court.
Dennis Nthumbi, Henry Barasa and Dennis Owuor, in their case filed before the High Court, claimed that the inscription of quality marks of standard from bodies other than the government on items that Kenyans consume is not only illegal, but ends up denting Kenyans’ pockets as the cost is passed to them.
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