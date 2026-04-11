JSC nominates 37 to be Judges as CJ intimates corrupt heads to roll

Chief Justice Martha Koome . [File, Standard]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday forwarded to President William Ruto 37 nominees to be appointed as High Court and Environment and Land Court (ELC) Judges.In the list, the commission headed by Chief Justice Martha Koome nominated 21 magistrates, with the High Court taking the lion’s share of the nominees, with 13 of them.

This comes as Justice Koome vowed that the commission will hunt down magistrates and judges who were implicated in graft, following a report from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).