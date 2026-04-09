Why Ruto could lose executive powers during election period in new reform push

President William Ruto inspects a guard of honor mounted by KDF personnel during the State of the Nation address at Parliament on November 20, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto could temporarily lose executive authority during election periods if a proposed constitutional amendment sails through.

The draft Bill, backed by Kuna Dawa, seeks to transfer executive powers from the sitting President to the Chief Justice of Kenya during the campaign period, with the Chief Justice serving as Interim President until the swearing-in of a President-elect.