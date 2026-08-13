Linda Mwananchi leaders raise alarm over alleged plot to disrupt Homa Bay rallies

Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi during a press briefing in Nairobi over their planned rally in Homa Bay. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Linda Mwananchi leaders have raised alarm over an alleged plot to disrupt their rallies in Homa Bay County this weekend, accusing local political leaders of mobilising goons to block the movement’s leaders and supporters from accessing planned venues.

The leaders, led by Caroli Omondi, called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and other security agencies to intervene and guarantee the safety of the movement’s leaders, supporters and residents ahead of the planned tour.