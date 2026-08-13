Nairobi's informal settlement gets an upgrade but who will benefit from new apartments?

Kibera slum in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Bulldozers and construction crews are reshaping parts of Nairobi’s best-known informal settlement, Kibera. In a video shared by President William Ruto, new apartment blocks rise alongside existing corrugated-iron structures, while new roads cut through the settlement.

The message is clear: Kenya’s affordable housing programme is bringing modern housing to one of the country’s most visible symbols of urban poverty.