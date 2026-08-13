Why Sifuna and Kalonzo ticket could reshape 2027 presidential race

Politics is often driven as much by perception as by arithmetic. Elections are not won solely through numbers on spreadsheets or carefully calibrated regional equations. They are won by narratives that convince voters they are witnessing the future rather than defending the past.
As Kenya inches towards the 2027 General Election, one intriguing political proposition is beginning to gather "actionable village intelligence": A possible Edwin Sifuna–Kalonzo Musyoka presidential ticket may carry a higher national perceptive value than the current William Ruto–Kithure Kindiki pairing.
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