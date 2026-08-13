2060 dream? You can't plan 30 years ahead without auditing the past 20 years

President William Ruto launched what he has termed “the most consequential national conversation since the adoption of (the) Constitution in 2010; a national conversation about Kenya’s development charter”. Those are the words he used to open his July 30 address on the country’s new national development vision beyond Vision 2030.

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