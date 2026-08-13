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2060 dream? You can't plan 30 years ahead without auditing the past 20 years

By Dennis Kabaara | Aug. 13, 2026
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President William Ruto launched what he has termed “the most consequential national conversation since the adoption of (the) Constitution in 2010; a national conversation about Kenya’s development charter”.  Those are the words he used to open his July 30 address on the country’s new national development vision beyond Vision 2030.

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