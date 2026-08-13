Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Of Ruto's lofty, unfulfilled promises to youth and a string of fresh ones

By Jacob Ochiro | Aug. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
NYOTA Fund beneficiaries during the second launch of the NYOTA Fund program at Masinde Muliro University of science and Technology on July 10,2026  [Benjamin Sakwa- Standard]

As the world commemorated the International Youth Day yesterday, youth in Kenya continue to bear the brunt of a protracted failure of successive administrations that have failed to address their plight. The Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto has become the latest Government that has spectacularly failed to address the concerns raised by the youth.

During his campaign in the run-up to the 2022 General election, President Ruto issued numerous promises to the youth in a bid to try and woo them to vote for him. During the signing of the Kenya Kwanza Youth charter on June 27th 2022, the President pledged to tackle the issues affecting the youth head on with the youth at the centre.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Youth Day International Youth Day NYOTA Fund Talanta Hela
.

Latest Stories

Parliament passes public participation bill
Parliament passes public participation bill
Politics
By Irene Githinji
4 hrs ago
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
Politics
By Jacob Ochiro
4 hrs ago
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
National
By Brian Ngugi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Falling apart: Leaders flee Ruto party as 2027 political storm gathers
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Falling apart: Leaders flee Ruto party as 2027 political storm gathers
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
By Jacob Ochiro 4 hrs ago
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved