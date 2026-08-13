Of Ruto's lofty, unfulfilled promises to youth and a string of fresh ones

NYOTA Fund beneficiaries during the second launch of the NYOTA Fund program at Masinde Muliro University of science and Technology on July 10,2026 [Benjamin Sakwa- Standard]

As the world commemorated the International Youth Day yesterday, youth in Kenya continue to bear the brunt of a protracted failure of successive administrations that have failed to address their plight. The Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto has become the latest Government that has spectacularly failed to address the concerns raised by the youth.

During his campaign in the run-up to the 2022 General election, President Ruto issued numerous promises to the youth in a bid to try and woo them to vote for him. During the signing of the Kenya Kwanza Youth charter on June 27th 2022, the President pledged to tackle the issues affecting the youth head on with the youth at the centre.