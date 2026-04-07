3 police officers attacked, injured by mob in Kesses

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Three police officers were attacked by a group of people in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County. According to Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi, the officers were assaulted by unidentified individuals while conducting routine duties.

The injured officers include Collins Kemboi, who sustained head and facial bruises, Titus Anyango, who suffered a slight head injury and a swollen left eye, and Bernard Otieka, who complained of soft tissue chest injuries.

Mwanthi said one officer was forced to fire shots in the air to disperse the attackers.

“Our officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Kesses Sub-County headquarters, acting on intelligence reports that suspected stolen goods were being held in the Bayete area, were attacked upon arrival when the suspects regrouped and began assaulting them,” said Mwanthi.

Speaking to the media in Eldoret yesterday, Mwanthi, who accompanied by area DCI boss Daniel Muleli, said investigations into the incident had been launched. They warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands

Mwanthi said the crowd forced the officers out of the compound and assaulted them with crude weapons before they were rescued by good Samaritans at the scene.

“Inciting others to attack security officers will not shield anyone from facing charges in court. We will leave no stone unturned in pursuing those responsible. There will be no leniency,” Muleli warned.