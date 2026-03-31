Tuju back in court in fresh attempt to salvage properties

Former Rarieda Member of Parliament Raphael Tuju. [File, Standard]

Former Rarieda Member of Parliament Raphael Tuju has lodged a fresh attempt to salvage prime properties in Karen, Nairobi, in a Sh1.9 billion loan row with East Africa Development Bank (EADB).

In his case, filed before the Constitutional Court in Nairobi, Tuju now claims that the law that establishes the regional bank was declared unconstitutional last year, and the government has failed to change or amend it.