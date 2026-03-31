Why Court has thrown out WhatsApp privacy case

The High Court has thrown out a woman’s privacy breach case against her niece.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi said Elizabeth Waithera had jumped the gun by filing a case against Angela Chemeli as she had not raised the issue before the data protection commissioner or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), or in the succession court where the information was used.
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