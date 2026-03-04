×
Man charged with murder of Kakamega Homeboyz footballer

By Mary Imenza | Mar. 4, 2026
Kakamega Homeboyz defender Silus Abungana. [Homeboyz, Facebook]

A man was charged on Tuesday with the murder of his brother, Kakamega Homeboyz footballer Silus Abungana.

Denmark Muchiti Abung’ana appeared before the High Court in Kakamega, where he was charged with killing Silus at their home in Masiakali village around 8pm.

Appearing before Justice Alice Bett, he denied the murder charges.

“The accused's plea of not guilty has been recorded by the court,” said the trial judge.

Justice Bett ordered Denmark to be detained until March 16, 2026, when she will rule on whether he will be released on bail pending trial.

“The matter is to be mentioned on March 16, 2026, to determine if he will be granted bail or he will proceed with the case while in custody,” she said.

The prosecution said releasing the suspect on bail would put his life at risk since the public is angry and baying for his blood.

“The accused's life is at risk and releasing him on bail is endangering him. The nature and circumstances of the matter at the moment is not good because the public is still hostile. We understand the accused parents' home was burnt down,” said Lazarus Sirtuy.

Silus died a few minutes before midnight on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital.

According to the police statement, he succumbed to head injuries sustained during an attack on the night of February 3, 2026. 

.

.

.

