Bishops condemn attacks on churches, demand investigations

People scamper for safety after suspected plain-clothes police officers lobbed teargas into Witima Anglican Church of Kenya in Othaya, Nyeri County, on January 25, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has condemned what it described as rising violence and intimidation in the country, including attacks on churches.

“We are deeply concerned over increased violation of human rights, including excessive use of force by security agencies, arbitrary arrests, harassment of citizens and the shrinking of civic and democratic space.”

The bishops described churches as sacred spaces that must be respected and called for thorough investigations into recent incidents, and action against those responsible and their financiers.

“We are particularly disturbed by incidents where peaceful gatherings, including places of worship, have been violated through violence and intimidation by hired goons in the presence of security officers,” they said in a statement dated Friday, February 13.

“Lobbing tear gas canisters at worshipers inside the Church is a gross violation of their constitutional right to worship provided under Article 32 of the Constitution of Kenya.”

The bishops said the use of force against unarmed citizens, including women, children and the elderly is unacceptable.

Their remarks come three weeks after an attack on former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders during a service at Witima ACK Church in Nyeri.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident since.

The clergy urged respect for the Constitution, adherence to the rule of law and protection of the independence of institutions mandated to safeguard human rights. “Accountability must prevail without fear or favor,” they said.

2027 elections

The bishops also called on Parliament to pass pending election-related legislation, including increasing budgetary allocations to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

They urged the commission to begin preparations for the next polls, drawing lessons from past elections, including the Kriegler Report.

“We urge IEBC to immediately initiate nationwide voter education and a robust, sustained mass voter registration drive, alongside regular constituency-level registration.”

The bishops also called on young people to actively participate in civic and political processes by registering as voters, engaging in public discourse and running for office. Their involvement, they said, is crucial to addressing corruption, nepotism, and political violence, which undermine public trust.

They further criticised politicians for engaging in premature campaigns and political mobilization, saying the early jostling ahead of the 2027 General Election is distracting leaders from their duty to serve the public.

“This early jostling for positions ahead of the 2027 general election is disturbing because it is riddled with inflammatory rhetoric, political thuggery, and violence.”