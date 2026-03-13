Husbands should help wives with chores during the Holy Month

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Muslims break their fast during the second Iftar Street programme by Swahili Pot in Mombasa, on March 7, 2026. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Across Muslim households, the arrival of Ramadhan reshapes daily life. From the pre-dawn meal to breaking the fast at sunset, the month demands dedication, patience, and spiritual focus.

And the women are the ones who bear the brunt in ensuring they set the mood and lay out all the special effects to make Ramadhan a success.

Women often carry the primary responsibility for preparing the pre-dawn meal (Suhoor) and the evening meal that breaks fasting (Iftar). While these acts are done with care and dedication, Islamic teachings emphasise that the spiritual rewards of Ramadhan belong equally to men and women.

Islamic scholars clarify that domestic work, including cooking and cleaning, is not a religious obligation upon a wife. And even though cultural expectations often place most household responsibilities on women, classical scholarship frames these acts as voluntary service, kindness, and an expression of love on the side of the wife.

When a woman prepares meals during Ramadhan with the intention (niyyah) of supporting and facilitating for her family who are fasting, it is considered in Islam a charity that shall be rewarded by Allah and should be appreciated by her entire household especially her husband.

Therefore helping with household responsibilities is not “beneath” men. In fact, it is a direct reflection of the prophetic example. When Aisha, the wife of Prophet Muhammad, was asked about his behaviour at home, she said: “He used to keep himself busy doing the most menial chores for his family.”

By assisting with preparing meals, washing dishes, or caring for children, men provide critical support that allows their spouses to engage in night prayers, remembrance of God, and reflection. Cooperation at home amplifies spiritual reward and strengthens family bonds.

Halima Omar, who works at a local Islamic university while managing her household, emphasises that balance is essential during Ramadhan.

“Many women today balance careers, motherhood and house chores which can be overwhelming especially during this Holy Month,” she says, adding, “when do you then get a chance to connect with God?”

It’s probably because of this delicate balance that scholars strongly recommend that for all the chores women voluntarily have to perform during Ramadhan, they should be compensated with a reward.

A dress, jewellery or any other present that will make the wife feel appreciated ought to fulfil that requirement.