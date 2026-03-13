Why Laylatul Qadr is most revered in Islamic calendar

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Mining CS Hassan Ali Joho (second right) and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir (right) break their fast during the second Iftar Street programme by Swahili Pot in Mombasa on March 7, 2026. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Decree, is one of the most revered nights in the Islamic calendar. Described in the Qur'an as “better than a thousand months,” this night holds immense blessing and spiritual significance. Its greatness is deeply connected to the arrival of Angel Jibril, whose descent during this night makes it uniquely sacred.

Angel Jibril is one of the four archangels in Islam and holds the highest rank among them. Known as the chief messenger of Allah, Jibril’s role is central to the divine communication with prophets. He is most famously credited with delivering Allah’s revelations to Prophet Muhammad over a span of 23 years, culminating in the revelation of the Qur'an itself. This divine gift transformed the course of human history, and Jibril’s role in conveying these messages makes him a symbol of divine guidance.

What makes Laylatul Qadr particularly special is the descent of Jibril in his full majesty. Islamic tradition describes him as having up to 600 wings, covering the horizon, and radiating divine splendour and power. His descent during this night is seen as a sign of Allah’s mercy and a reminder of the divine communication that took place centuries ago. The Qur'an states that on this night, “the angels and the Spirit (Al-Rouh) descend, bearing tidings of peace by the permission of their Lord.”

The presence of Jibril on Laylatul Qadr signifies that this night is the culmination of divine mercy and revelation. Muslims believe that Jibril’s descent during Ramadan commemorates the night he delivered the Qur'an’s revelation to Prophet Muhammad.

For Muslims, the arrival of Jibril during Laylatul Qadr is an extraordinary blessing. It elevates the night from a mere occasion of worship to a divine encounter with the highest realm of angels. It’s a moment when the heavens open, and the divine mercy flows abundantly, inspiring believers to worship with sincerity and hope for divine forgiveness.

In essence, the presence of Angel Jibril during Laylatul Qadr is what makes this night profoundly special, an unparalleled opportunity to connect with divine guidance and mercy, commemorating the night when Allah’s message was first revealed to humanity.