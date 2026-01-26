×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gachagua: Nyeri church attack was an attempt to eliminate me

By Irene Githinji | Jan. 26, 2026
People scamper for safety after suspected plain-clothes police officers lobbed teargas into Witima Anglican Church of Kenya in Othaya, Nyeri County, on January 25, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Terror struck worshippers in Othaya, Nyeri County, on Sunday after people suspected to be plain-clothes police officers lobbed teargas into Witima Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), choking hundreds of faithful, including children and infants.

The attack targeted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies. During the chaos, one of Gachagua’s vehicles was torched, while others belonging to his allies were vandalised. Witnesses said armed assailants, some firing AK-47 rifles into the air, caused panic and confusion.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Othaya Church Chaos Former DP Rigathi Gachagua Witima ACK Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi
.

Latest Stories

Why people with diabetes should shun physically extreme protests
Why people with diabetes should shun physically extreme protests
Health & Science
By Bakari Ang’ela
52 mins ago
Insurance gap leaves cancer patients paying out of pocket for endoscopy
Health & Science
By Nikko Tanui
52 mins ago
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
Health & Science
By Julius Chepkwony
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua: Nyeri church attack was an attempt to eliminate me
By Irene Githinji 52 mins ago
Gachagua: Nyeri church attack was an attempt to eliminate me
How headteachers manage big numbers and deliver top results
By Mike Kihaki 52 mins ago
How headteachers manage big numbers and deliver top results
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
By Julius Chepkwony 52 mins ago
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
Gachagua fights to lock Ruto out of Mt Kenya
By Josphat Thiong’o 52 mins ago
Gachagua fights to lock Ruto out of Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved