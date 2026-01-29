Clergy condemn violence at Witima Church in Nyeri after teargas disruption

United Clergy Alliance led by its leadership Bishop Dr Joel Nzomo condemns recent violent attack at Watima Anglican Church. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The United Clergy Alliance (UCA) has strongly condemned the violence that erupted at Witima Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Othaya, Nyeri County, during last Sunday's worship service.

In a press briefing in Nairobi on Wednesday, the clergy umbrella body expressed disappointment over the incident, describing it as grave violation of the sanctity of places of worship and a threat to Kenya’s constitutional and spiritual order.

“The Church is God’s sanctuary and must be treated with reverence, order, and holiness,” said Bishop Joel Nzomo, UCA Secretary General.

He emphasised that any form of violence, disorder, or forceful intrusion within a place of worship amounts to desecration of sacred ground.

This follows the violent disruption of a worship service at the Witima church attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and a host of opposition leaders.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by people believed to be police and goons who lobbed teargas inside the church, leaving congregants gasping for air.

The leaders were forced to flee as they scampered for safety.

UCA has expressed concern, terming such actions a serious violation of both spiritual sanctity and constitutional rights, warning that they risk instilling fear among worshippers who should feel secure in God’s house.

“The Constitution of Kenya guarantees freedom of worship, belief, and conscience. Interfering with peaceful worship undermines these freedoms and pushes the nation toward spiritual and moral bankruptcy,” said Bishop Nzomo.

According to UCA, churches today should remain safe havens where all people, including the broken and vulnerable, can seek peace, restoration, and forgiveness without fear.

UCA called upon the government to take urgent steps to guarantee the protection of all places of worship across the country.

"The National Police Service to desist from conducting security operations within church compounds and render unequivocal apologies for the sacrilege and transgressions witnessed last Sunday," he said.

Additionally, the clergy appealed to political leaders, community stakeholders, and all citizens to respect and preserve the holiness of sacred spaces, warning that continued violations threaten national unity and social cohesion.

“It is alarming that worshippers in Kenya now fear the very government entrusted with their protection,” UCA said.

At the same time, the alliance dismissed talks to have the former DP barred from attending churches, terming the sentiments as unfortunate.

"Anybody trying to say that you deny this person from coming to church, you deny this other person, it is unfortunate. That is not the Christian faith we have," he said.

"There is a way people want to try to make things in this country to mean politicians should not go to church. They have a soul," he added.