Omutata urges compliance with court orders over Langata Affordable Housing project

Busia senator Okiya Omtata speaking after Land and environmental court issued a conservatory order stopping the construction of affordable housing project in Southland estate of Langata.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

Busia Senator Okia Omutata has called on government agencies and developers to comply with court orders halting the Langata Affordable Housing Project.

He warned that attempts to bypass the law would face resistance.

The senator said the high-density development, which involves the construction of 15,000 units across multiple high-rise blocks, violates legal requirements and poses significant risks to the surrounding community.

Speaking after the court ruling on Thursday, Omutata said the residents of Langata, including those from Southlands and surrounding neighbourhoods, had raised concerns about the project, prompting him to examine the site.

Omutata noted that his investigations revealed multiple violations, including a lack of proper licensing, disregard for regulatory approvals, and insufficient public consultation.

“The court had earlier issued temporary orders, and today it confirmed those orders pending the determination of the petition. We want those behind the project to obey the court order and allow the judiciary to determine the case on its merits. Development cannot happen at the expense of the law,” Omutata said.

According to the senator, the project has ignored critical urban planning rules, including the preservation of a road and rail reserve initially set aside during the colonial era for future transport expansion.

He warned that the proposed 17-story buildings would strain existing infrastructure, including water supply and roads, and create overcrowding in the area.

Omutata said regulatory bodies, including the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the National Construction Authority, were bypassed, noting that the project lacked proper approvals and public display of permits.

Residents have also complained of noise, structural damage to neighbouring properties, and security intrusions.

“The law is the foundation of all development. Without it, development cannot happen. Those attempting to rush construction are disregarding both the community and the law, and this cannot be tolerated,” he said, emphasising that attempts to sidestep legal procedures could result in enforcement actions.

The senator noted that the Langata case has drawn attention to the broader challenge of balancing urban development with legal compliance and community interests, highlighting the need for transparency, public participation, and adherence to regulatory standards in large-scale housing initiatives.