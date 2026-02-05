Why Omtatah wants Nairobi Hospital's AGM stopped

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah addresses the media at Parliament buildings ,Nairobi where he opposed 'President Ruto's Unwarranted Threats and Insults directed at the Judiciary and Litigation'. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filed a fresh petition at the High Court seeking to halt The Nairobi Hospital’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Thursday, citing alleged financial mismanagement and governance chaos at the iconic medical institution.

In an urgent application lodged on Wednesday at the Constitution and Human Rights Division in Milimani High Court, Omtatah, alongside activists Bernard Muchiri Muchere and Naomi Nyakerario Misati, is demanding immediate court intervention to prevent what they describe as an “irreversible governance catastrophe.”