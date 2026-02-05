×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Omtatah wants Nairobi Hospital's AGM stopped

By Nancy Gitonga | Feb. 5, 2026
Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah addresses the media at Parliament buildings ,Nairobi where he opposed 'President Ruto's Unwarranted Threats and Insults directed at the Judiciary and Litigation'. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filed a fresh petition at the High Court seeking to halt The Nairobi Hospital’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Thursday, citing alleged financial mismanagement and governance chaos at the iconic medical institution.

In an urgent application lodged on Wednesday at the Constitution and Human Rights Division in Milimani High Court, Omtatah, alongside activists Bernard Muchiri Muchere and Naomi Nyakerario Misati, is demanding immediate court intervention to prevent what they describe as an “irreversible governance catastrophe.”

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

The Nairobi Hospital’s Upcoming Annual General Meeting Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah  High Court Ruling Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
.

Latest Stories

JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
Community-centered action key to fighting neglected tropical diseases
Opinion
By Mary Amuyunzu Nyamongo
1 hr ago
Kenya should adopt Sweden's Vision Zero to curb road crashes
Opinion
By Tom Onyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
By Ndung'u Gachane 1 hr ago
Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
By Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved