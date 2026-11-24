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The president of the supreme court gazetted the new high court at Maua in northern Meru, where lawyers and litigants had been up in arms in recent times because of the backlog of cases, mostly land-related, and understaffing. [Phares Mutembei]

Lawyers in Mount Kenya east have welcomed the Judiciary's move to establish new courts in Meru County, to expedite delivery of justice.

They also want more courts established in underserved parts.

Led by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Meru chapter Chairman Michael Ngunjiri and Joel Buria, they said the the additional stations will address the backlog of cases and ensure delivery of justice is not delayed, a major complaint against the Judiciary.

Chief Justice Martha Koome earlier this month presided over the opening of a court of appeal at Nkubu in South Imenti and a few days ago said a new high court at Maua to start operations next month will bring services closer to the people and save them costly trips to attend court in Nyeri and Nairobi.

The president of the supreme court gazetted the new high court at Maua in northern Meru, where lawyers and litigants had been up in arms in recent times because of the backlog of cases, mostly land-related, and understaffing.

"We commend the CJ Martha Koome for the identifiable and measurable strides made in 2026 towards bringing justice closer to the people of Meru County, including the establishment of the Maua High Court and the recent launch of the Meru Court of Appeal at Nkubu. These are significant milestones that will ease access to justice, reduce the cost of litigation and enhance service delivery," Mr Ngunjiri said.

They expressed further expectations that additional courts in Meru are in the offing, as they appealed to the CJ to fulfill her pledge of establishing more.

"We look forward to the prompt completion of the Meru Law Courts and Githongo Law Courts buildings, as well as the establishment of permanent court stations at Gaitu (Central Imenti), Timau (Buuri), Mikinduri (Tigania) and Mutuat (Igembe North), as promised," Ngunjiri added.

Mr Buria said: “We truly appreciate the establishment of the Court of Appeal in Meru at Nkubu and Maua being gazetted as a High Court station by the CJ. This will ease backlog of cases that were in Meru from both Tigania and Igembe regions that are civil, succession and criminal in nature."

He added: "It is a big step towards having wheels of justice move faster in our region. Credit indeed goes to our CJ Koome for this milestone."

The Maua High Court is slated to start operations on December 1, and will have supervisory jurisdiction over Maua Chief Magistrates Court and Tigania Magistrates Court.

The court of appeal at Nkubu will serve the people in Mount Kenya east and Upper Eastern which includes Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

While presiding over the opening of the court of appeal CJ Koome noted that previously, litigants had been forced to bear the trouble and cost of travelling all the way to Nyeri and Nairobi to attend sessions.

"For many litigants, pursuing an appeal has meant travelling long distances to Nyeri and Nairobi, often at considerable financial and personal costs. This new station will ease that burden, reduce the cost of accessing justice and bring judicial services closer to the communities we serve," Koome said.