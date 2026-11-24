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Shakahola Cult leader Paul Makenzi serving 200 years in prison for murder of 190 children through skewed teachings of fasting to death to meet Jesus. [Joachim Bwana,Standard]

Three courts in Mombasa are due to deliver rulings this week against convicted preacher Paul Mackenzie and his co-accused on child torture, radicalisation and manslaughter linked to the Shakahola Forest deaths in Kilifi County.

Tononoka Children's Court is expected to be the first to rule, today, on the child torture case. The Shanzu Law Courts will rule on radicalisation on Wednesday, and Mombasa Magistrate's Court will rule on manslaughter on November 27.

The rulings come about two weeks after Justice Diana Mochache of the High Court in Mombasa sentenced Mackenzie and 28 co-accused to 200 years in prison for the murder of 190 children and an adult at Shakahola.

Child torture, Makenzie and 38 co-accused face 17 counts of child torture, cruelty and denying children their right to education. They were arraigned before Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir in January 2024 and pleaded not guilty to offences allegedly committed between 2019 and 2023 under the Children Act, the Prevention of Torture Act and the Basic Education Act.

They face two counts of subjecting a child to torture, with an alternative count of assault causing actual bodily harm. They are accused of whipping children with thorny sticks and deliberately denying food to children as young as six. There are also nine counts of cruelty and physical neglect and six counts of infringing on children's right to education, by withdrawing them from school under teachings that branded formal schooling and healthcare as satanic.

At Shanzu, Mackenzie and 94 co-accused face five terrorism-related counts under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. They were charged on January 18, 2024 with radicalisation, engaging in organised criminal activity, facilitating a terrorist act and possessing articles connected to a terrorism offence. Prosecutors allege that he used the Good News International Church as a framework to weaponise scripture and mandate death by starvation for more than 400 followers.

At the Mombasa Magistrate's Court, Makenzi, his wife Rhoda Mumbua and 94 others face 238 counts of manslaughter over the Shakahola deaths, allegedly committed between January 2021 and September 2023. They pleaded not guilty.

Mackenzie also faces separate charges over the Kwa Binzaro deaths in Chakama, Kilifi County. On February 11, 2026, he and seven others were charged over the deaths of 52 people found in shallow graves. Prosecutors have lined up at least 60 witnesses to show that he allegedly orchestrated the radicalisation and killings while in remand at Shimo la Tewa Prison. He was later separated from his co-accused after being accused of radicalising fellow inmates