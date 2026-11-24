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Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika. The dispute began in December 2025, when the county invited bids for cleaning and gardening services at the Department of Health Services. [File, Standard]

Nakuru county is facing investigations over attempts to cancel a Sh43.1 million cleaning and gardening tender, despite orders by the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) to complete the procurement.

The board has referred the matter to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to probe the cancellations and county officials’ failure to implement its decisions.

In its ruling, the board set aside the October 22 termination notice and ordered compliance with earlier directives within 14 days.

The decision followed a review application by Gardens and Wedding Centre Ltd.

The dispute began in December 2025, when the county invited bids for cleaning and gardening services at its Department of Health Services.

The board directed the accounting officer to oversee the procurement to its lawful conclusion.

The county declared seven bidders non-responsive, leaving Delki Supplies and General Services Ltd as the only firm to proceed to evaluation. It was recommended for the contract at Sh43,103,288.52 annually.

Linstar Ventures Ltd challenged the evaluation. On March 16, the board set aside the award notifications and ordered the county to readmit bidders rejected for failing to meet a mandatory requirement, conduct a fresh evaluation and conclude the process within 30 days.

Instead, the county cancelled the tender, citing budgetary constraints.

On May 13, the board overturned the cancellation, ordered implementation of its directives within 21 days and referred the matter to PPRA.

The county challenged the ruling at the High Court. However, the Court of Appeal on September 30 held that the High Court lacked jurisdiction because the statutory 45-day period had expired, leaving the board’s decision final and binding.

Gardens and Wedding Centre returned to the board on October 8, alleging non-compliance.

Despite suspending the procurement, the county issued another termination notice on October 22, citing lack of budget provision.

The board rejected the explanation, noting county budget documents showed allocations of about Sh97.25 million for cleaning services across its public health facilities in 2025/26 and Sh97.8 million in 2026/27 financial year.

It argued that the county had not explained why the allocations could not support the tender.

The board found no fresh evaluation report or evidence that its orders had been implemented.

It directed PPRA to investigate procurement records and the conduct of responsible officers, and ordered the county to comply within 14 days.