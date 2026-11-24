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Kenya Ports Authority probes fire incident that left two dead. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) says investigations are underway into a fire incident at a food kiosk outside the Port of Mombasa that left two people dead on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday November 24, the authority said initial reports indicate that a gas cylinder exploded at the eatery, which serves port stakeholders, at around 11am, causing the fire.

KPA said it immediately deployed its firefighting and emergency response teams to the scene upon receiving reports of the incident.

Working alongside the Mombasa County Fire Brigade and other security and emergency agencies, the teams managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring premises.

"Sadly, the incident resulted in two fatalities, and we extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends during this challenging time," the statement read.

The authority now says investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It also urged members of the public to refrain from spreading misinformation that could cause panic and fear.

The incident comes as the authority continues to strengthen its emergency response capacity through regular staff drills and simulation exercises.

In July 2026, KPA conducted a major safety simulation exercise involving fire suppression, chemical leak response, oil spill containment and evacuation procedures, in collaboration with county fire brigades and national security agencies.

The last notable fire outbreak at the port was reported in 2021 at a disused Kenya Revenue Authority warehouse that was holding condemned goods.