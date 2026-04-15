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IG orders recall of Ishiara OCS over Embu protest killings

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 15, 2026
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Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has ordered the recall of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) in Ishiara, Embu County, as investigations intensify into the fatal shooting of two people during protests over healthcare services.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the National Police Service said the decision was aimed at ensuring a fair, transparent, and impartial probe into the incident, which occurred on April 14 in Mbeere North sub-county.

“The Inspector General wishes to assure the public that accountability for this incident must be exercised and the Service shall give maximum cooperation to the independent oversight body,” the NPS said.

The service further disclosed that a special team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters has been dispatched to carry out thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

Regional and county security teams have also been deployed to the affected area to conduct assessments and support ongoing investigations.

The move comes hours after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) announced launching probes into the shooting, saying it will recommend action, including possible prosecution.

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IPOA Police IG Douglas Kanja Embu Shootings
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