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PS Bitok campaigned for Ruto in Baringo as the country mourned Utumishi girls

By Okumu Modachi | May. 30, 2026
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The dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County that was gutted by fire at night. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]   

‎On Thursday, the National Assembly observed a moment of silence for the 16 learners who lost their lives in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy. However, as Parliament paid tribute to the victims, Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok was in Baringo alongside Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap, Mosop MP Julius Ruto and Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai campaigning for President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

‎During Thursday’s parliamentary sitting, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo informed the House of the tragedy and requested members to observe a moment of silence in honour of the deceased learners.


‎She noted that Parliament would later deliberate on issues of school security, learner safety and challenges affecting learning institutions across the country.

‎“For now, Mr Speaker, I just wish, if agreeable, that we could observe a moment of silence,” she said.

‎Speaker Moses Wetang'ula agreed to the request, saying the House had taken note of the tragedy. He also conveyed apologies from Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, who was at the school assisting affected families.

‎“May the souls of those little angels rest in eternal peace and may those who are injured have a quick recovery,” said Wetang’ula before asking members to stand in silence.
‎Wangari reportedly spent the better part of the day at the school consoling grieving families and learners.

‎The leaders had visited Loruk Primary School to assess the situation after rising water levels submerged the institution. They had earlier passed by Utumishi Girls Academy before proceeding to Baringo.

‎While addressing residents in BaringoBitok openly campaigned for President Ruto, urging locals to support his second-term bid. During the rally, he repeatedly chanted the President’s name as residents responded with “two terms”.
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