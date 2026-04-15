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'They attacked us, we shot them,' police say after Embu protest deaths

By Fred Kagonye | Apr. 15, 2026
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The Ishiara protests were sparked by complaints of drug shortages, a non-functional ambulance, and poor mortuary conditions. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Police now claim two people shot dead during demonstrations in Embu County on Tuesday had attacked officers, prompting a response.

In a statement, National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said officers had been alerted to planned protests over conditions at Ishiara Level 4 Hospital.

“Although the protests began well, what was witnessed soon afterwards was a shocking and unacceptable degeneration into criminal acts and violence by people who were not peaceful protestors. Many businesses were vandalised, and several bystanders were injured in the ensuing mayhem,” said Nyaga.

Nyaga said officers intervened to restore order, but were confronted by individuals armed with crude weapons.

“It left no doubt that the initial intentions were hijacked by individuals who were never interested in peaceful protests, law, or order.”

He said the scene had been documented and that an internal accountability process within the police service was underway.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has been notified and will investigate the incident, Nyaga said, adding that the police would cooperate fully.

“The National Police Service deeply regrets the loss of life. One life lost is one too many,” he said.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire condemned the deaths and called for an independent investigation.

“It has come to my attention, following demonstrations that took place today at Ishiara in Mbeere North, that we have tragically lost two young men, while another sustained injuries as confirmed by the police commander,” she said.

Mbarire said the county government had held meetings with stakeholders last week to address concerns raised by residents over the state of the facility, adding that the 2025/26 budget includes allocations to address those issues.

She criticised the use of force against protesters. “I strongly condemn the use of excessive force against unarmed demonstrators. Such actions are disproportionate and unacceptable under the circumstances, and I do not believe the situation warranted the level of force that resulted in this tragic outcome,” said Mbarire in a statement.

The governor urged residents to remain calm as investigations continue and cautioned politicians against politicising the incident.

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Related Topics

Embu Killings Extrajudicial Killings Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire
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