Schools showcase talent, life lessons at national drama festivals

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As the National Drama Festivals continue, learners across the country are taking to the stage with performances that not only entertain but also highlight real-life issues and practical skills.

At the centre of the performances was DePaul Austin Academy’s play “Jicho Pevu,” which captivated audiences with its strong storyline and standout lead character, Sifa.

The play explores poor parenting in an urban setting, portraying Sifa as a lazy girl who is overly dependent on a house help for basic tasks, including washing her clothes. When her mother secures a job opportunity abroad, she transfers Sifa to a boarding school.

However, Sifa struggles to adapt to life in school. Unable to wash her clothes, she resorts to stealing from her dorm mates to survive.

When confronted, she admits to the theft, explaining that she had never been taught basic life skills. By then, a skin infection had spread across the dormitory linked to her poor hygiene.

Angered by her actions, fellow students throw her belongings out of the dormitory. But before the situation escalates, the matron intervenes, urging the learners to forgive her and instead teach her essential life skills.

“You start by sorting your clothes starting from the bright ones to the dull ones… when washing you clean till they are clean and rinse in three different stages until clean,” Sifa is taught.

By the time her mother arrives at the school to request a transfer, Sifa has already begun to change and embrace her new environment.

The play underscores the dangers of overprotective parenting and highlights the importance of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system in nurturing self-reliance among learners. At the school, students are equipped with practical skills in agriculture, environmental studies, home science, and leadership.

Drama teacher Joyce Mwanza said the production was designed to emphasise life skills and values.

The festival also featured younger learners, with St Agnes Voi presenting a lively singing game on smart digital saving for children. Through a demonstration of a smart card used for transactions, the performance encouraged early financial literacy.

Teacher Janet Mkandoe said the piece was aimed at instilling a saving culture among children.

Meanwhile, Isinya ECD Rasida School from Meru staged a singing game titled “The Dentist,” focusing on oral hygiene.

The young performers vividly depicted the effects of excessive sugar consumption, with children complaining of toothaches before a dentist character steps in to educate them on proper dental care.

Teacher Sakina Nkirote said the performance teaches children to take care of their teeth while also encouraging parents to support healthy habits at home.

Across the stages, the message was clear beyond talent and creativity, the drama festivals are shaping responsible, skilled, and informed learners.