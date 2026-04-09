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Nairobi CBD road closures: What you need to know

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 9, 2026
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Police block a section of Waibera Street in Nairobi's CBD. [KPS]

Traffic within Nairobi Central Business District will be temporarily disrupted today, following the closure of key roads to facilitate engagements by President William Ruto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and City Hall.

According to police the closures are necessary to support security arrangements for the ongoing Africa Urban Forum at KICC and later, the President’s address to the Nairobi County Assembly.

“We wish to inform the public of temporary traffic disruptions within the Central Business District today, Thursday, April 9,” the advisory stated.

Police block a section of road leading to City Hall and KICC in Nairobi's CBD. [KPS]

According to the notice, roads affected by the closure include City Hall Way, sections of Wabera Street adjacent to City Hall, and the Supreme Court–Parliament Roundabout.

Security has been heightened heightened because both venues fall within the same security perimeter, prompting traffic authorities to restrict vehicle access in the surrounding areas.

Motorists have been urged to plan their travel early and cooperate with traffic police deployed across the city centre to manage the flow of vehicles and pedestrians.

“We urge motorists to use alternative routes and follow the directions of traffic officers on site. We  regret any inconvenience caused,” the advisory added.

The Africa Urban Forum, currently underway at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, has brought together urban planners, policymakers, and development experts from across the continent to discuss sustainable urban development, housing, and infrastructure challenges facing African cities.

While, President Ruto’s address to the Nairobi County Assembly in the afternoon is expected to focus on the collaboration pact between national government and Nairobi County, urban governance, and development partnerships.

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Traffic Interruption Africa Urban Forum President William Ruto Ruto in Nairobi CBD
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