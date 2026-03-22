Sakaja defends riverbank evictions

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d Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja with Nairobi Rivers Commission on reclaiming the riverbanks on March 19, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has defended the ongoing evictions and demolitions along riverbanks in Nairobi, saying the county government will continue reclaiming riparian land as part of a long-term plan to restore the city’s rivers and protect residents from flooding.

Sakaj said the programme will ultimately transform Nairobi into a safer and more environmentally sustainable city, while also opening up opportunities for urban renewal and better public infrastructure.

Speaking during a church service at PEFA Church in Gikomba Market, the Nairobi governor said the Nairobi River regeneration programme was necessary to address a problem that has persisted for more than a century.

“Even if it is a problem of 130 years, we shall address it. We must make tough decisions,” Sakaja said.

The governor urged residents living along riverbanks to relocate voluntarily to pave the way for environmental restoration and modern infrastructure aimed at improving drainage and preventing disasters.

According to Sakaja, illegal structures built on riparian land have worsened flooding in the city, putting thousands of lives at risk during heavy rains.

“We have lost so many people and property, but we shall never go there again. We are saving a generation,” he said.

The governor revealed that the county government is planning to construct a modern market in Gikomba to provide safer and more organized trading spaces for traders currently operating in flood-prone areas.

The project, he said, will improve livelihoods while reducing the risk posed by uncontrolled development along river corridors.

Sakaja also raised alarm over a potential danger at Nairobi Dam, saying the reservoir had reached critical levels following recent rains.

He said the county government had received information from the Water Resources Authority warning that the dam was “full to the brim,” raising fears of a possible breach.

“This is not a time for politics. Those inciting people must understand that saving lives comes first,” he said.

The governor urged residents living near the dam and along major waterways to move to safer areas immediately to avoid possible tragedy.

“For those living along riverways, please move. If need be, they will be moved,” Sakaja warned.

The county boss said the ongoing operations are part of a broader infrastructure improvement programme that includes major drainage and sewer upgrades designed to serve the capital for the next five decades.

He noted that poor planning and encroachment on riparian reserves have historically worsened the city’s vulnerability to floods.

To illustrate the depth of the problem, Sakaja traced Nairobi’s flood challenges back to the early 1900s during the colonial administration.

He said historical records show that early administrators had already raised concerns about the suitability of Nairobi’s location as the capital because of its swampy floodplain.

He also cited recommendations by former colonial administrators Sir Charles Eliot and Dr Macdonald who warned that uncontrolled settlement along rivers could create long-term environmental and safety challenges.

Sakaja added that the 1928 Nairobi master plan had already identified key rivers in the city including the Nairobi River, Ngong River and Mathare River and proposed the establishment of buffer zones to prevent encroachment.

However, he said the recommendations were not fully implemented over the years, resulting in unplanned settlements along riverbanks.

“The less privileged were left in low-lying areas while the elite occupied higher grounds like Karen, Muthaiga and Lavington,” Sakaja said.

He insisted that his administration is determined to correct what he described as a historic planning failure that has exposed thousands of residents to flood disasters.

Sakaja acknowledged that the evictions have faced resistance from some residents and political leaders but maintained that the county government will not compromise on public safety.

“We cannot continue losing lives every rainy season because we are afraid of making difficult decisions. This is about protecting the future of our city,” he said.