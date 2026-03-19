No retreat on demolitions, Sakaja warns as floods wreak havoc in Nairobi

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja inspecting Chania Avenue drainage system. [File, Standard]

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures along riverbanks and the relocation of people occupying riparian land as part of the flood mitigation plan.

Speaking in Westlands during an inspection and demolition exercise near Westgate, the county chief said: “The directive was clear - within 48 hours, we needed a concrete action plan to address flooding. I have received that report, and implementation is now underway."

The operation includes dismantling structures that have constricted waterways, including sections where rivers had been reduced to narrow culverts incapable of handling heavy water flow.

“Here at Westgate, an entire river had been confined to a small culvert. We are reopening it to restore proper water flow,” Sakaja stated.

Heavy machinery has already been deployed along key river sections to clear debris, dredge waterways, and remove illegal developments that have obstructed natural drainage.

According to Sakaja, all structures built along waterways will be removed without exception, urging affected residents and developers to vacate voluntarily ahead of enforcement.

“This is not a one-off exercise. It is a sustained effort to reclaim our rivers and prevent further loss of life and property,” he said.

Areas earmarked for enforcement, including Kirichwa in Kilimani, parts of Westlands, sections of the central business district, and downstream zones along the Nairobi River.

“We have those given notices we’ve done marking, and people should not think that this is one of those where the government starts putting X on riparian then stops, we are not going back this time,” he said

Sakaja also called for public accountability, citing illegal dumping and non-compliance with approved building plans as major contributors to the flooding crisis.

“Approvals are granted in line with the law, but some developers deviate from approved plans. This is a shared responsibility that must be addressed,” he said, urging regulatory bodies such as the National Construction Authority (NCA) to strengthen enforcement.

According to the governor, the efforts are currently being undertaken by multi-agency teams with progress reports expected weekly.

Nairobi River, which is currently the biggest in the City begins at Ondiri Swamp near Kikuyu town, flows through the city together with other streams, and joins the Athi River near Juja Farm.

Apart from the Nairobi River, Ngong and Mathare, other rivers in Nairobi include Gitathuru, Ruiruaka (Ruaka), Mbagathi, Kamiti, Kasarani, Mutuari, Riara, Kiu, and Kirichwa, and Mathare rivers.