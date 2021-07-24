Police hunt for boy, 16, accused of killing 42-year-old man in land dispute
COUNTIES
By James Omoro | July 24th 2021
Police in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, are looking for a 16-year old boy linked to the murder of his neighbour.
The boy is accused of killing Kennedy Otieno, 42, at Ang’iya in East Kabuoch on Wednesday night over a land dispute.
During the day, it is reported that the duo had quarrelled over the boundary of two pieces of land owned by their families.
The neighbours intervened and the two went separate ways.
But later at night, Otieno and his brothers went to the boy’s home only to find his mother, whom they allegedly beat up after she failed to tell them of her son's whereabouts.
The boy is said to have arrived at that time, but instead of confronting them, he walked out of the compound and hid behind a thicket near a track.
And when Otieno and his brothers were on their way home, the suspect is said to have come out of his hideout and slashed Otieno with a machete twice.
Otieno sustained serious injuries on the head and back.
He was rushed to Rongo sub-county hospital where he died while receiving treatment.
Ndhiwa police commander Robert Aboki said the boy is still at large. “Otieno’s brothers identified the boy. He ran away as they were rushing to the hospital.”
He urged residents to avoid taking the law into their own hands. “People should seek the intervention of government officials.”
Otieno’s body was taken to Rosewood Nursing Home mortuary in Rongo.
