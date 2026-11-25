Audio By Vocalize

I have lived through enough Kenyan elections to recognise the conversations that begin as polling day approaches. Families wonder whether they should travel. Businesses consider closing. Some households stock up on essentials. Memories of previous elections return long before a single vote has been cast.

Why have we come to accept this anxiety as part of our democracy?

The violence of 2007 and 2008 remains part of our national memory. More than 1,100 Kenyans died and hundreds of thousands were displaced. We have made progress since then, but have we adequately confronted the mistrust that still shapes our elections?

I have spent more than four decades advising leaders, governments and institutions on reputation, communication and public trust. Experience has taught me that credibility cannot be established through announcements or reassuring statements.

People remember what institutions do. They remember broken promises, unanswered questions and failures for which nobody accepted responsibility. Our elections expose those accumulated memories.

An Afrobarometer survey conducted in 2024 found that only 36 per cent of Kenyans trusted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) somewhat or a lot. That should concern us deeply.

What I find extraordinary is that the IEBC sometimes appears almost surprised that another election is approaching.

Elections are its very reason for existence. Our Constitution establishes the electoral calendar. We know when the next General Election is due.

Yet, as 2027 approaches, questions persist about staffing, funding, procurement and preparedness.

The government and Parliament have obligations to provide the commission with resources and an appropriate legal framework. The commission must anticipate challenges, communicate progress and account publicly for its readiness throughout the electoral cycle.

Politicians spend five years preparing for the next election. Surely the institution responsible for conducting it should be equally prepared. Then there is the cost.

A 2026 study by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy estimated expenditure on Kenya's 2022 election at approximately Sh36 billion, equivalent to Sh1,649 per registered voter. The study also identified mistrust as a contributor to electoral expenditure.

Think about that. We spend enormous sums on technology, security and safeguards intended to establish confidence. Yet confidence remains fragile.

Our political culture also deserves examination. We Kenyans love politics. We can spend entire evenings discussing who is joining whom, who has fallen out with whom and who wants to be president next.

Sometimes I wonder how much we miss because politics occupies so much of our national conversation.

Our athletes carry our flag across the world. Our innovators are finding solutions in healthcare, agriculture and technology.

Entrepreneurs are building businesses. Our musicians, writers, filmmakers and fashion designers are taking Kenyan creativity to global audiences.

Why aren't we just as interested in their achievements, their challenges and what they need to succeed? I include myself in this reflection. The attention we give politics is also a choice we make.

Across successive administrations, Kenyans have heard promises about healthcare, education, employment and opportunity. Some have been fulfilled. Others remain outstanding. Every election brings another set of promises, often with too little examination of what happened to the last ones.

Government and opposition alike have a responsibility to conduct themselves with decorum, dignity and respect. Good manners should have a place in our politics, even in moments of profound disagreement.

Give the electoral process the dignity that Kenyan citizens deserve. Nobody should feel intimidated or threatened because of their political choices. Present your policies, explain your record and allow citizens to decide. Respect their intelligence and their constitutional right to choose freely.

We must confront impunity too. When wrongdoing carries no meaningful consequences, people remember. Those memories follow us into the next election.

The international environment is also changing. Foreign partners are increasingly preoccupied with their own domestic challenges, security, trade and geopolitical interests.

Development assistance is under pressure, leaving organisations supporting civic education, independent journalism, election observation and public accountability facing uncertainty.

Kenya cannot build a democracy whose credibility depends indefinitely on the priorities or generosity of others.

As 2027 election approaches, I hope we will ask ourselves a more demanding question: what kind of country are we leaving the next generation?

Trust is built between elections, through accountable institutions, responsible leadership and promises honoured.

We have spent decades preparing for elections. Have we done enough to prepare our country to trust them?

No Kenyan should have to prepare for an election as though they are preparing for a national emergency.

We have passed down enough memories of fear. It is time we gave the next generation something better to remember.